Mon July 09, 2018
Pakistan

APP
July 9, 2018

Interior Minister urges political parties to cooperate with govt for security

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Monday said that political parties should cooperate with the government for foolproof security arrangements during the general election 2018. 

He was chairing a meeting here on Monday at National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) headquarters regarding security arrangements for the upcoming general election.

National Coordinator Suleman Khan briefed the interior minister who directed that security should be ensured to the political leaders owing to serious threats to them.

The minister said that Election Commission should be extended complete assistance and security of sensitive polling stations should be beefed up on the polling day.

Azam Khan said that political parties should avoid personal attacks on each other and lend a helping hand to the government to make the election process flawless.

