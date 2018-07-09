PML-N workers are more charged than leaders, says Maryam Nawaz

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz says that her workers are more charged than leaders ahead of her scheduled return to Pakistan on Friday.

“Our workers and masses have raised their voice for injustice and ‘vote ko izzat do’ movement and God willing, they are the one who will take it to a logical conclusion,” said Maryam Nawaz while speaking to media persons in London on Monday.



She said every conspiracy against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has failed.

“Voice raised against injustice cannot be muffled,” said Maryam Nawaz. “May be there remains something missing in Imran Khan’s upbringing,” said Maryam, while commenting on her father’s political rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman.

“If you cannot bear the reaction and repercussion of your injustice, you should have thought it before giving your verdict,” she said, referring to the Avenfield apartments verdict.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are scheduled to return to the country on Friday and the party is expecting a historical welcome on arrival in the country.

On the other hand, sources say NAB is going to arrest the father and daughter duo at the airport and shift them to Islamabad.

On July 6, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties reference, while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million).

The sentences will run concurrently, which means Nawaz will serve 10 years in prison, while Maryam seven. Additionally, Nawaz's son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar has been given a one-year sentence without any fine.