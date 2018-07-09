Erdogan sworn in for new term with reinforced powers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in Monday for his second term as head of state, taking on greater powers than any Turkish leader for decades under a new system condemned by opponents as a one-man regime.
Erdogan took his oath of office for a new five-year term at a special session in parliament and was later due to attend a grand ceremony at his palace marking the transition to a new executive presidency with expanded powers.
