Erdogan sworn in for new term with reinforced powers

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in Monday for his second term as head of state, taking on greater powers than any Turkish leader for decades under a new system condemned by opponents as a one-man regime.

Erdogan took his oath of office for a new five-year term at a special session in parliament and was later due to attend a grand ceremony at his palace marking the transition to a new executive presidency with expanded powers.