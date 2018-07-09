Mon July 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Careem issues apology after election marketing campaign receives backlash

Ride-hailing service, Careem landed in hot waters recently after a marketing campaign directed at major political parties in light of the upcoming general elections hurled intense recoil their way.

The campaign that had launched last week, released a number of promotional codes under the theme of the prevalent election gusto in the air presently, with the slogan #CareemforDemocracy.

x
Advertisement

The cab service had taken a dig at the major political parties by twisting their prominent slogans to add humor into the campaign. The move however had backfired with users deleting the application to show their displeasure with the political involvement the company had shown, terming it as ‘offensive’.

The rage had spread soon throughout social media with the hashtag #BoycottCareemPakistan trending nationwide.

In spite of the repercussion, several social media users had stepped up to show support for the campaign, preaching people to lighten up.

The transportation company however soon issued a statement as an act of contrition clearing the fallacy about being ‘anti-democratic’ and apologized to the disgruntled consumers.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

ECP finishes logistical arrangements for polls

ECP finishes logistical arrangements for polls
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman claims 2nd position in ICC rankings

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman claims 2nd position in ICC rankings
China launches two satellites for Pakistan

China launches two satellites for Pakistan
Imran Khan launches PTI manifesto for General Election 2018

Imran Khan launches PTI manifesto for General Election 2018
Load More load more