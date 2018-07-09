Careem issues apology after election marketing campaign receives backlash

Ride-hailing service, Careem landed in hot waters recently after a marketing campaign directed at major political parties in light of the upcoming general elections hurled intense recoil their way.

The campaign that had launched last week, released a number of promotional codes under the theme of the prevalent election gusto in the air presently, with the slogan #CareemforDemocracy.

The cab service had taken a dig at the major political parties by twisting their prominent slogans to add humor into the campaign. The move however had backfired with users deleting the application to show their displeasure with the political involvement the company had shown, terming it as ‘offensive’.

The rage had spread soon throughout social media with the hashtag #BoycottCareemPakistan trending nationwide.

In spite of the repercussion, several social media users had stepped up to show support for the campaign, preaching people to lighten up.

The transportation company however soon issued a statement as an act of contrition clearing the fallacy about being ‘anti-democratic’ and apologized to the disgruntled consumers.



