Madhubala biopic on the cards, reveals sister Madhur Brij Bhushan

MUMBAI: Bollywood will be paying accolades to one of its most celebrated actors, Madhubala, through a biopic produced by her sister.

The film putting into focus the life of the iconic star, is currently on the cards as announced by the late actor’s youngest singer, Madhur Brij Bhushan.

In conversation with Indian media, she revealed: "I am going in for a biopic on my sister, which will be produced by my very dear friends, very soon. It's my humble request to all the well-wishers of Madhubala and whosoever is connected with Bollywood or elsewhere to please not attempt a biopic or anything else based on my sister's life without my permission."

As per reports citing inside sources, the Mughal-e-Azam beauty queen’s sister had on multiple instances been contacted by directors wishing to put the actor’s life on film.

"A number of people from Bollywood and otherwise have approached her repeatedly over the past few years to acquire the rights to make a film on Madhubala's life. But she has always been clear that full justice should be done to her sister's life and that's why a film should be made in a beautiful manner. She thinks this is the right time to go ahead with it," said sources.

Madhur Brij Bhushan has articulated her plans for the biopic with additional details about direction and acting to be disclosed later this year.

Sources have also commented that: “Madhur Brij Bhushan won't be directing the film for sure. Only the top names are going to be involved with the film."