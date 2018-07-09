Mon July 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
July 9, 2018

Share

Australia's Maxwell refuses to shake hands with Sarfraz?

Australia's Maxwell refuses to shake hands with Sarfraz?

Read More

Read More
Advertisement

It was unintentional: Maxwell on refusing to shake hands with Sarfraz

HARARE: Australian cricket stalwart Glenn Maxwell found himself embroiled in a controversy following the Twenty20 International tri-series final against Pakistan in Harare on Sunday.

The series that saw Pakistan emerge victorious had apparently made all-rounder Maxwell upset, as he refused to shake hands with Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed reportedly. 

x
Advertisement

Maxwell was captured on camera avoiding meeting the skipper’s extended hand.

This act of Maxwell's did not go well with the people, with a number of social media users criticising him vehemently.

However, it was a ‘genuine oversight’ on Maxwell’s part, according to the cricketer himself. 

In a long, Twitter note, Maxwell clarified that the act was totally unintentional:

“In regards to the incident shown post-match, it appears unsportsmanlike, and certainly not the way I play a game. It was a genuine oversight on my behalf and I’m currently looking for Sarfraz in the hotel to shake his hand and congratulate him and his team for the series win. #wellplayed,” he wrote. 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif faces backlash for praising Fakhar Zaman

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif faces backlash for praising Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman claims 2nd position in ICC rankings

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman claims 2nd position in ICC rankings
Canada´s Hinchcliffe wins Iowa Corn 300 IndyCar title

Canada´s Hinchcliffe wins Iowa Corn 300 IndyCar title
Brazil fans greet team after World Cup knockout

Brazil fans greet team after World Cup knockout
Load More load more