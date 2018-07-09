It was unintentional: Maxwell on refusing to shake hands with Sarfraz

HARARE: Australian cricket stalwart Glenn Maxwell found himself embroiled in a controversy following the Twenty20 International tri-series final against Pakistan in Harare on Sunday.

The series that saw Pakistan emerge victorious had apparently made all-rounder Maxwell upset, as he refused to shake hands with Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed reportedly.

Maxwell was captured on camera avoiding meeting the skipper’s extended hand.

This act of Maxwell's did not go well with the people, with a number of social media users criticising him vehemently.

However, it was a ‘genuine oversight’ on Maxwell’s part, according to the cricketer himself.

In a long, Twitter note, Maxwell clarified that the act was totally unintentional:

“In regards to the incident shown post-match, it appears unsportsmanlike, and certainly not the way I play a game. It was a genuine oversight on my behalf and I’m currently looking for Sarfraz in the hotel to shake his hand and congratulate him and his team for the series win. #wellplayed,” he wrote.



