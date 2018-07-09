Alia Bhatt sends warm wishes to Ranbir's mother Neetu on 60th birthday

Indian cinema’s yesteryear diva Neetu Singh had her 60th birthday on Sunday (8th July).



The ‘Kabhie Kabhie’ actress ringed her birthday in Paris along with children Riddhima, Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor.

Apart from the celebrations Neetu also received a warm, heartfelt Instagram wish from son Ranbir’s rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Sharing a picture of Neetu along with 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukherjee, Alia posted:

The picture seems to be one from Alia’s birthday on the sets of ['Brahmastra'.

Alia and Neetu are quite fond of each other. They are repeatedly clicked spending quality time together with Ranbir.

Alia and Ranbir started dating while shooting for upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The movie is slated to release on August 15, 2019. It also stars superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.