Mon July 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 9, 2018

Share

Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tying the knot in 2020?

Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tying the knot in 2020?
Read More

Ranbir Kapoor confirms he is dating Alia Bhatt

After months of speculations, Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed he is dating bollywood...

Read More
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt sends warm wishes to Ranbir's mother Neetu on 60th birthday

Indian cinema’s yesteryear diva Neetu Singh had her 60th birthday on Sunday (8th July).

x
Advertisement

The ‘Kabhie Kabhie’ actress ringed her birthday in Paris along with children Riddhima, Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor.

Apart from the celebrations Neetu also received a warm, heartfelt Instagram wish from son Ranbir’s rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Sharing a picture of Neetu along with 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukherjee, Alia posted:

The picture seems to be one from Alia’s birthday on the sets of ['Brahmastra'.

Alia and Neetu are quite fond of each other. They are repeatedly clicked spending quality time together with Ranbir.

Alia and Ranbir started dating while shooting for upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The movie is slated to release on August 15, 2019. It also stars superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Justin Bieber engaged to model Baldwin

Justin Bieber engaged to model Baldwin
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty pair up for romantic comedy

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty pair up for romantic comedy
Polish academic's cat steals the show during live interview

Polish academic's cat steals the show during live interview

Salman Khan and family in trouble for illegal construction

Salman Khan and family in trouble for illegal construction
Load More load more