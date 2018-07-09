One dead as chopper crashes into US townhouse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: A helicopter on Sunday crashed into a US townhouse complex in the state of Virginia , leaving at least one person dead and the building ripped apart and damaged by fire.
According to reports, the incident took place in Williamsburg, which is home to a naval station which supports the US Navy´s Atlantic Fleet.
footage shows low-rise residential complex, with much of its roof sheared off, exposing a gaping hole in the structure.
WASHINGTON: A helicopter on Sunday crashed into a US townhouse complex in the state of Virginia , leaving at least one person dead and the building ripped apart and damaged by fire.
According to reports, the incident took place in Williamsburg, which is home to a naval station which supports the US Navy´s Atlantic Fleet.
footage shows low-rise residential complex, with much of its roof sheared off, exposing a gaping hole in the structure.
Comments