One dead as chopper crashes into US townhouse

WASHINGTON: A helicopter on Sunday crashed into a US townhouse complex in the state of Virginia , leaving at least one person dead and the building ripped apart and damaged by fire.

According to reports, the incident took place in Williamsburg, which is home to a naval station which supports the US Navy´s Atlantic Fleet.

footage shows low-rise residential complex, with much of its roof sheared off, exposing a gaping hole in the structure.



