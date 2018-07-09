Mon July 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
July 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

One dead as chopper crashes into US townhouse

WASHINGTON: A helicopter on Sunday crashed into a US townhouse complex in the state of Virginia , leaving at least one person dead and the building ripped apart and damaged by fire.

According to reports, the incident took place in Williamsburg, which is home to a naval station which supports the US Navy´s Atlantic Fleet.

x
Advertisement

footage shows low-rise residential complex, with much of its roof sheared off, exposing a gaping hole in the structure.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

British Brexit Secretary David Davis resigns

British Brexit Secretary David Davis resigns
Four killed in Saudi Arabia checkpoint shootout: ministry

Four killed in Saudi Arabia checkpoint shootout: ministry
Ten killed, dozens injured in Turkey train derailment

Ten killed, dozens injured in Turkey train derailment
Scientists defy 'force of nature' to unlock secrets of Hawaii volcano

Scientists defy 'force of nature' to unlock secrets of Hawaii volcano
Load More load more