Sun July 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
July 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Australia's Maxwell refuses to shake hands with Sarfraz?

HARARE: The Australian team found itself in the middle of another controversy following the Twenty20 International tri-series final against Pakistan in Harare on Sunday.

Pakistan romped to a six-wicket win over Australia with opener Fakhar Zaman hitting 91 as Pakistan chased down 184.

x
Advertisement

It was a fine effort from Pakistan in the chase after they lost two wickets in the first over bowled by Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

However, Zaman and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik (43) saw the world No1 team past the finish line.

After the match Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed went in to shake hands with the Aussie players, Maxwell was captured on camera avoiding to meet the Pakistan skipper’s extended hand.

There was no suggestion that it was a deliberate action but many on social media took exception to it.

Sports journalist Zainab Abbas also condemned Maxwell's gesture in her tweet:




Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Sharma hits 100 as India edge England in T20 finale

Sharma hits 100 as India edge England in T20 finale
Harry Maguire: the remarkable rise of England´s unlikely new hero

Harry Maguire: the remarkable rise of England´s unlikely new hero
India hold charging England to 198 in T20

India hold charging England to 198 in T20
Pakistan keep top position with Tri-Series victory

Pakistan keep top position with Tri-Series victory
Load More load more