Australia's Maxwell refuses to shake hands with Sarfraz?

HARARE: The Australian team found itself in the middle of another controversy following the Twenty20 International tri-series final against Pakistan in Harare on Sunday.

Pakistan romped to a six-wicket win over Australia with opener Fakhar Zaman hitting 91 as Pakistan chased down 184.

It was a fine effort from Pakistan in the chase after they lost two wickets in the first over bowled by Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

However, Zaman and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik (43) saw the world No1 team past the finish line.

After the match Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed went in to shake hands with the Aussie players, Maxwell was captured on camera avoiding to meet the Pakistan skipper’s extended hand.

There was no suggestion that it was a deliberate action but many on social media took exception to it.

Sports journalist Zainab Abbas also condemned Maxwell's gesture in her tweet:











