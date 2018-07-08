ECP orders installation of surveillance cameras at sensitive polling stations

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the Punjab Home Department to install more than 6,000 surveillance cameras at sensitive polling stations in the province.

The ECP, in a letter to the chief secretary Punjab, has directed to urgently complete work on the installation of cameras, the ECP sources told APP on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the home department sources said that the department had started an initial process for the installation of surveillance cameras at sensitive polling stations in the province for the upcoming general election.

It may be mentioned here that 20,000, out of 85,000 polling stations have been declared sensitive across the country for the upcoming polls.