Sun July 08, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 8, 2018

Sharma hits 100 as India edge England in T20 finale

BRISTOL, United Kingdom: Rohit Sharma backed up the heroics of pace bowler Hardik Pandya by hitting 100 not out as India clinched the T20 international series at Bristol.

Sharma became only the second Indian to pass 2,000 runs in this format as India chased down their target of 199 with eight balls and seven wickets to spare.

Pandya took 4-38, his best figures in T20 cricket and MS Dhoni became the first player to take five catches in international T20 and ran out Chris Jordan on the last ball of England´s innings for good measure.

England batted first and threatened to post a huge score before Pandya and Doni pinned them back and the hosts finished on 198-9 after their 20 overs.

Australia's Maxwell refuses to shake hands with Sarfraz?

Harry Maguire: the remarkable rise of England´s unlikely new hero

India hold charging England to 198 in T20

Pakistan keep top position with Tri-Series victory

