Sun July 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Athiya Shetty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui pair up for romantic comedy

Bollywood is buckling up to unveil another romantic comedy titled ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ with the unexpected couple of Athiya Shetty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

As revealed by Indian media outlet Mumbai Mirror, the two Bollywood stars will be pairing up to give life to the peculiar wedding comedy which is to go on floors on September 23rd in Lucknow and is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this year.

x
Advertisement

Producer of the film Rajesh Bhatia revealed to the publication: "My team and I were very impressed with this humorous story of an unlikely couple. There is a lot of situational comedy that plays out between the bride and the groom’s families and Nawaz playing the hero makes it all the more exciting."

As per the buzz, Athiya’s character is based on a small town woman from Northern India for which the actor will be given training by a language coach to perfect the dialect and accent.

The 25-year-old actor however, has chosen not to give too much away upon inquisition about further details regarding the film.

I am really sorry. I can’t talk about this film just yet. Once there is more clarity on it, I will be able to talk about it. It is in the pipeline for now. The news was not supposed to come out, but I don’t know how it did. Once there is more progress on this film, I think everybody will know. When everything is locked and confirmed, I’ll definitely talk about it,” she told Indian Express.

The Debamitra Hassan directorial is slated for release in 2019. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Polish academic's cat steals the show during live interview

Polish academic's cat steals the show during live interview

Salman Khan and family in trouble for illegal construction

Salman Khan and family in trouble for illegal construction
Idris Elba turns villain for a Fast and Furious spinoff

Idris Elba turns villain for a Fast and Furious spinoff
Shooting of 'Child's Play' remake to hit floors this fall

Shooting of 'Child's Play' remake to hit floors this fall

Load More load more