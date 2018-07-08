Athiya Shetty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui pair up for romantic comedy

Bollywood is buckling up to unveil another romantic comedy titled ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ with the unexpected couple of Athiya Shetty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

As revealed by Indian media outlet Mumbai Mirror, the two Bollywood stars will be pairing up to give life to the peculiar wedding comedy which is to go on floors on September 23rd in Lucknow and is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this year.

Producer of the film Rajesh Bhatia revealed to the publication: "My team and I were very impressed with this humorous story of an unlikely couple. There is a lot of situational comedy that plays out between the bride and the groom’s families and Nawaz playing the hero makes it all the more exciting."

As per the buzz, Athiya’s character is based on a small town woman from Northern India for which the actor will be given training by a language coach to perfect the dialect and accent.

The 25-year-old actor however, has chosen not to give too much away upon inquisition about further details regarding the film.

I am really sorry. I can’t talk about this film just yet. Once there is more clarity on it, I will be able to talk about it. It is in the pipeline for now. The news was not supposed to come out, but I don’t know how it did. Once there is more progress on this film, I think everybody will know. When everything is locked and confirmed, I’ll definitely talk about it,” she told Indian Express.

The Debamitra Hassan directorial is slated for release in 2019.