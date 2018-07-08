Sun July 08, 2018
World

Web Desk
July 8, 2018

Iran detains teenage dancer Maedeh Hojabri over Instagram videos

TEHRAN: Authorities in Iran have arrested 18 years old Maedeh Hojabri for posting dance videos on Instagram.

According to reports, State TV broadcast a video on Friday in which Maedeh Hojabri, 18, conceded that she might have broken moral norms but it was her intention.

Hjabari, who has thousands of followers on the photosharing app, is said to have posted around 300 videos on her account, many of which showed her dancing.

Iran has blocked Facebook, Twitter and other social media, but many Iranians access them through proxies and VPNs.

