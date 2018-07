Australia set 184-run target for Pakistan in T20I Tri-series final

HARARE: Australian have set 184-run target for Pakistan to win triangular T20I Tri-series on Sunday.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the final match of T20 series.

Australia: 1 Aaron Finch (capt) 2 Alex Carey (wk) 3 Travis Head 4 Glenn Maxwell 5 D'Arcy Short 6 Marcus Stoinis 7 Jack Wildermuth 8 Ashton Agar 9 Andrew Tye 10 Jhye Richardson 11 Billy Stanlake

Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman 2 Sahibzada Farhan 3 Hussain Talat 4 Shoaib Malik 5 Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk) 6 Asif Ali 7 Faheem Ashraf 8 Shadab Khan 9 Mohammad Amir 10 Hasan Ali 11 Shaheen Afridi