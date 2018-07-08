Occupied Kashmir in lockdown on Burhan Wani anniversary

Srinagar: Indian authorities imposed a lockdown in the Occupied Kashmir valley Sunday, anticipating fresh unrest as people mark the anniversary of popular freedom fighter Burhan Wani's martyrdom.

Tension had been building ahead of the anniversary with three civilians, including a teenage girl, martyred during clashes on Saturday between protesters and Indian troops.

Mobile internet services were shut down across the Occupied Kashmir, roads into the restive valley were blocked and restrictions on movement were imposed in Srinagar.

Authorities have clamped a total curfew in Tral, the native home of commander Burhan Wani.

The charismatic young leader´s martyrdom in 2016 sparked months of violent street protests that left nearly 100 dead and countless more blinded by pellet fire following an Indian crackdown.

Kashmiri leaders urged shopkeepers to keep their businesses closed in protest to mark Wani´s martyrdom.

India has about 500,000 soldiers deployed to Occupied Kashmir, where armed groups have for decades been fighting for independence or a merger with Pakistan.

AFP/Web Desk