Sun July 08, 2018
National

July 8, 2018

Nawaz Sharif to challenge Avenfield verdict tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam, whom the accountability court had awarded eleven and eight year imprisonment, respectively, are set to challenge the Avenfield verdict against them in the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

The accountability court indicted the father-daughter duo with £8-million and £2-million fines, whilst Nawaz’s son-in-law, Capt (retd) Safdar, received a one-year prison sentence.

According to sources, all three of them have hired Khwaja Haris for the case who will challenge the verdict on Monday.

On the other hand PML-N is preparing  to welcome Nawaz and Maryam on Friday and a meeting of senior party leaders was held in Lahore  to chalk out plan for their return.

