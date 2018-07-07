Sat July 07, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 8, 2018

Banned outfits being encouraged, facilitated to contest elections: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that banned organizations are being encouraged, facilitated and promoted to contest elections.

Bilawal’s statement came after Punjab police briefly stopped him from entering Uch Sharif where he has to address a public gathering.

In a tweet later, Bilawal said, banned organizations are being encouraged, facilitated and promoted to contest elections while we were stopped by Punjab police barricades. “Will continue to take our message to every part of the country come what may,” PPP Chairman pledged.

PPP spokesman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said in a media statement “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has been stopped at the instructions of DPO and IG Punjab as told by DSP Safdar on the spot.”

