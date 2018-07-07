Cheryshev returns to Russia line-up for Croatia quarter-final

SOCHI, Russia: Denis Cheryshev is back in the Russia starting line-up for the hosts´ meeting with Croatia in their World Cup quarter-final in Sochi on Saturday.

The Villarreal winger replaces Yuri Zhirkov, who has been struggling with a calf injury, in the only change made by coach Stanislav Cherchesov following the penalty shootout win over Spain in the last 16.

Cheryshev scored twice in Russia´s 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the tournament´s opening game, and was also on target as they defeated Egypt 3-1 in their second group outing.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic also makes one change to his team following the win on penalties against Denmark in the round of 16.

Andrej Kramaric, the Hoffenheim forward, comes in with Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic dropping out.

The winners of the last quarter-final will go through to a semi-final in Moscow on Wednesday against England, who beat Sweden 2-0 earlier.

Croatia are aiming to make the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1998, while the Russians are aiming to reach the last four of a major tournament for the first time since Euro 2008.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup quarter-final between Russia and Croatia in Sochi on Saturday (1800 GMT kick-off):

Russia

Igor Akinfeev (capt); Mario Fernandes, Ilya Kutepov, Sergei Ignashevich, Fedor Kudriashov; Denis Cheryshev, Daler Kuziaev, Roman Zobnin, Alexander Samedov; Aleksandr Golovin; Artem Dzyuba

Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov (RUS)

Croatia

Danijel Subasic; Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic; Ivan Rakitic, Luka Modric (capt); Ante Rebic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic; Mario Mandzukic

Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)

Referee: Sandro Ricci (BRA)