Sat July 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

Web Desk
July 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Petroleum prices reduced

ISLAMABAD: Energy Minister Syed Ali Zafar says that the federal government has decided to reduce petroleum prices in order to provide relief to the general public.

The federal cabinet, he said, had decided that sales tax rates would be reduced from 17% to 12% for Motor spirit and Kerosene Oil, from 31% to 24% on High Speed Diesel and from 17% to 9% on Light Diesel Oil.

x
Advertisement

The caretaker government, he said, was fully aware of the problems being faced by the people and was determined to reduce their sufferings despite the present financial constraints.

Syed Ali Zafar said that Federal Government is confident that the relief in petroleum prices will not only provide much needed respite to the masses but also reduce the cost of production and give a boost to economic activity.

As result of reduction in petroleum prices, Federal Government, he said would suffer an estimated loss in revenue of Rs 10 billion. The reduction in prices of petroleum products will be effective from 12:00 midnight, the Minister concluded.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

China´s Sinovel fined in US trade secrets theft case

China´s Sinovel fined in US trade secrets theft case
Pakistan curbs fuel oil imports as power generation requirements ease

Pakistan curbs fuel oil imports as power generation requirements ease
Saudi says ready to pump more oil to balance market

Saudi says ready to pump more oil to balance market
Canadian tariffs do not help Canada, just hurt US workers: White House

Canadian tariffs do not help Canada, just hurt US workers: White House
Load More load more