Nisar says wanted to save Nawaz from Avenfield fallout

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar on Saturday said that he had wanted to save party supremo Nawaz Sharif from facing a situation such as Avenfield verdict.

Nawaz was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped with an £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties reference on Friday while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million).

Addressing a rally, Nisar, who has had strained relations with top party leadership since over a year, once again complained of the former premier's disloyalty to him.

“Served Nawaz for 34 years…[but still] he said I should submit an application and then I will get a ticket [to contest election],” he said.

The former interior minister also said that he was contesting from four constituencies on the back of masses’ support and urged them to remember the 'Jeep' symbol.

He said that he was running in the election with the support of God’s forces.

Nisar decided to contest as independent candidate after he was asked by the PML-N leadership to formally apply for the party ticket to contest the upcoming general election.

The disgruntled PML-N leader will be contesting elections from constituencies NA-63, NA-59, PP-10 and PP-12.