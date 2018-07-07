Sat July 07, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 7, 2018

Hsieh shocks world number one Halep at Wimbledon

LONDON: World number one and French Open champion Simona Halep was knocked out of Wimbledon on Saturday, losing to Taiwan´s Hsieh Su-Wei 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the third round.

Hsieh, the world number 48, battled back from 2-5 down in the final set and halted Halep who served for the match at 5-3 in the decider.

It will be Hsieh´s first appearance in the last 16 of a Slam where she will face Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia for a place in the quarter-finals.

"It´s my first win against a world number one," said 26-year-old Hsieh.

"It´s amazing. I was 2-5 down in the final set but the crowd pushed me to fight."

Latest News

