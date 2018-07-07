Nadal into Wimbledon last 16, keeps top spot

LONDON: Two-time champion Rafael Nadal reached the Wimbledon last 16 on Saturday and made sure of keeping the world number one ranking at the same time.

The second seed comfortably defeated Australian teenager Alex De Minaur 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Nadal, the 11-time French Open champion and bidding for an 18th career major, will face either Italy´s Fabio Fognini or Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic for a place in the quarter-finals.