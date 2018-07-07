England lead Sweden 1-0 at half-time of World Cup quarter-final

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAMARA, Russia: England were 1-0 up against Sweden at half-time of their World Cup quarter-final in Samara on Saturday.
The game started in cagey fashion with both sides testing each out before Harry Maguire powered in a header from a corner in the 30th minute.
SAMARA, Russia: England were 1-0 up against Sweden at half-time of their World Cup quarter-final in Samara on Saturday.
The game started in cagey fashion with both sides testing each out before Harry Maguire powered in a header from a corner in the 30th minute.
Comments