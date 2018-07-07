Sat July 07, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 7, 2018

England lead Sweden 1-0 at half-time of World Cup quarter-final

SAMARA, Russia: England were 1-0 up against Sweden at half-time of their World Cup quarter-final in Samara on Saturday.

The game started in cagey fashion with both sides testing each out before Harry Maguire powered in a header from a corner in the 30th minute.

