Bilawal Bhutto’s convoy barred from entering Uch Sharif: PPP

UCH SHARIF: Punjab police have stopped Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from entering Uch Sharif where he has to address a public gathering, his spokesman said.

“Thousands of people are waiting for Bilawal Bhutto’s arrival at the jaslagah in Uch Sharif,” PPP spokesman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said in a media statement.

“Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has been stopped at the instructions of DPO and IG Punjab as told by DSP Safdar on the spot,” Senator Khokhar said.

“I told the said DSP that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the head of a political party and under relevant electoral laws, he cannot be stopped from campaigning in any part of the country,” he said.

The police must remove all barricades and allow Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to proceed to the mazar of Uch Sharif Hazrat Jalaluddin, he demanded.

Meanwhile, PPP jiyalas staged a protest against the Punjab police’s refusal to allow the PPP convoy to enter Uch Sharif.

Senator Sherry Rehman also condemned the Punjab police.

“Campaigning is the right of every political party. Punjab police should stop its high-handed tactics,” PPP’s Senator Sherry Rehman warned in a statement.

She added that forces which were afraid of Bilawal Bhutto’s electioneering in Punjab were resorting to cheap tactics.

"Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his vehicles have been stopped by Punjab police on way to Ucch Sharif Mazar and jalsagah for the last 25 minutes! Totally unacceptable and illegal to blockade the path of any political party on election campaign route. ECP, Govt please notice and act," Sherry Rehman tweeted.



Later, DSP told media persons that Bilawal Bhutto was allowed to visit the shrine at his own peril.

"Senator Mustafa Khokhar has given a written undertaking that Bilawal Bhutto is visiting the shrine at his own risk," he said.

Meanwhile, ECP took notice of the issue and directed IG Punjab to remove barricades .

"Every party and candidates has the right to run his/her election campaign," it said.