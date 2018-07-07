MMA candidate injured in roadside blast

BANNU: A candidate of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ammal (MMA) has been injured in a roadside bomb blast in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo reported on Saturday.

The blast took place in Takhtikhel area of Bannu.

Malik Shireen, who is MMA’s candidate in PK-89, was on his way to a jalsa with his supporters when a blast hit his convoy.

Malik Shireen and six other people have been injured in the explosion.

According to police, an explosive device was attached to a motorcycle which went off near the convoy.