PTI to launch austerity drive after coming into power: Imran

KOHAT: PTI chairman Imran Khan said that a powerful person was convicted by an accountability court yesterday.

Khan was referring to 10-year jail term awarded to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield apartments case on Friday.

Nawaz Sharif has to be answerable to Rs300 billion money, he said, adding that the one of the world’s most expensive apartments were purchased in the name of Sharif’s children through money laundering.

“I will not transform Pakistan into Switzerland, but I will make sure our institutions are strengthened like those of Switzerland,” he said.

A nation prospers only when its institutions are depoliticized, he said, adding that people would be made heads of FBR, NAB and other institutions on merit.

Taking a swipe at his rival Shehbaz Sharif, he said that Paris was washed away by rain in Lahore.

Khan said that PTI would launch austerity drive to spend government spending and repay loans.



