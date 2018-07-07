Palijo unveils GDA’s election manifesto

KARACHI: Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) head Ayaz Latif Palijo has presented the election manifesto of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Unveiling the manifesto on Saturday, Palijo said gas and electricity billing system would be changed after coming into power.

He said that perks and privileges of civil and military bureaucracy would be brought down to a reasonable level through reforms and legislation.

The GDA leader said that Pakistaniat would be promoted to counter ethnic politics and sectarianism.

“We will double the daily wages of laborers while education will be made free till graduation level. Female education will be promoted,” he said.

Disabled people would be given 5 percent quota in jobs, he said, adding that monorail would be run in Karachi.