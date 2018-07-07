Idris Elba turns villain for a Fast and Furious spinoff

Idris Elba just dusted off his hands with a fictitious ‘Avengers: Infinity Wars’— he is now gearing for a villainous tackle against Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson for a contemporary thriller plot Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw.

Directed by David Leitch, the Fast and Furious spinoff puts Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and devilish, baby-saving merc Deckard Shaw (Statham) team up to face up the new antagonist. The story will continue where it left in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious.

“Every great hero needs an even greater villain,” he wrote in the caption. “Cue the music . . . I’ve been waiting . . . let’s dance,” Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to announce his reel rival this week.

Hobbs and Shaw, which will be coming from Fast and Furious all-time writer Chris Morgan, is slated to reach cinemas on July 26, 2019.

Elba currently has his hands on his Netflix series Turn Up Charlie, among his productions and starrers.