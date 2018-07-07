Appeals prepared to challenge Sharifs conviction in Avenfield reference

ISLAMABAD: Sharif family lawyers have prepared appeals against the punishments handed down to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield reference on Friday, according to Geo News on Saturday.

Sharif was awarded 10 years imprisonment, Maryam seven and Safdar one year respectively.

They will also have to pay heft fines imposed by the Accountability Court.

Quoting sources, Geo News reported that the appeals have been prepared by Nawaz Sharif's lawyer Khawaja Haris.

They said the lawyers are thoroughly reviewing the verdict so that they can make some amends.

The lawyers have consulted their clients before preparing drafts while the convicts have signed the appeals.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have been informed that it would become difficult to get relief if they failed to return to the country within the next 10 days.

Rejecting the court decision, Nawaz Sharif on Friday said he would return after his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz gains consiousnous.

NAB has reportely decided to arrest Nawaz Sharif and his daughter from the airport.

The authorities have also placed Captain Safdar's name on the black list, barring him from travelling abroad.