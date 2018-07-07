Sat July 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran to launch PTI manifesto on July 9th

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has prepared its manifesto which will be announced  on July 9th by party chairman Imran Khan.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have already launched their manifestos ahead of the general elections to be held on July 25th.

The PTI has launched its election campaign, with Khan holding rallies in different cities since last Sunday.

He launched his campaign from his hometown Mianwali  where thousands of people turned up.

Earlier this week, the party announced its Digital Policy which focuses on creating job opportunities, eliminating corruption through e-governance and boosting country's IT exports.

In  a video message, Imran said  his government would bring Pakistan's IT exports on par with India which earns billions of rupees through software exports.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Indian forces martyr three as protests erupt in Occupied Kashmir

Indian forces martyr three as protests erupt in Occupied Kashmir
Appeals prepared to challenge Sharifs conviction in Avenfield reference

Appeals prepared to challenge Sharifs conviction in Avenfield reference

Captain (retd) Safdar's name placed on blacklist

Captain (retd) Safdar's name placed on blacklist

Transparency International calls on UK to investigate Sharif family London assets

Transparency International calls on UK to investigate Sharif family London assets

Load More load more