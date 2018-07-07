Imran to launch PTI manifesto on July 9th

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has prepared its manifesto which will be announced on July 9th by party chairman Imran Khan.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have already launched their manifestos ahead of the general elections to be held on July 25th.

The PTI has launched its election campaign, with Khan holding rallies in different cities since last Sunday.

He launched his campaign from his hometown Mianwali where thousands of people turned up.

Earlier this week, the party announced its Digital Policy which focuses on creating job opportunities, eliminating corruption through e-governance and boosting country's IT exports.

In a video message, Imran said his government would bring Pakistan's IT exports on par with India which earns billions of rupees through software exports.