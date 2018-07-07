Sat July 07, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 7, 2018

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham make friendly bet on Sweden-England

Los Angeles: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham have agreed on the terms of a friendly wager ahead of the England v Sweden World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic, Sweden´s all-time top scorer with 62 goals, has been vocal in support of his homeland from his vantage point with his Major League Soccer club Los Angeles Galaxy -- former England captain Beckham´s onetime MLS club.

Ibrahim took to Twitter to challenge Beckham on the eve of the showdown in Samara, Russia.

"Yo @davidbeckham if @england wins I buy you dinner where ever you want in the world, but if @swemnt wins you buy me what ever I want from @ikeasverige ok?" Ibrahimovic wrote.

Beckham responded via Instagram: "@iamzlatanibrahimovic if @swemnt win I will personally take you to @ikeasverige and buy you what ever you need for the new mansion in LA @lagalaxy, but when @england win I want you to come watch an @england game at Wembley wearing an England shirt and enjoy fish & chips at half time ..."

FIFA World Cup 2018: Ibrahimovic, Beckham make friendly bet on Sweden-England

