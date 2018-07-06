Fri July 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

#AvenfieldReference tops all trends on twitter

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court on Thursday issued verdict in Avenfield reference case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and captain (retired) Sadfar.

Even before the judgment was pronounced, #AvenfieldReference was top trend in Pakistan and the world on micro-blogging website twitter.

x
Advertisement

Before the verdict, twitteraties were awaiting desperately for the judgment and making comments with hashtag Avenfield Reference.

Thousands of people have expressed their views with #AvenfieldReference on twitter until now following the verdict in which Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and captain (retd) Safdar were sentenced to 10, 7 and 1 year jail term respectively in the evening Friday.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Avenfield verdict declared at wrong time, says Khursheed Shah

Avenfield verdict declared at wrong time, says Khursheed Shah
Nawaz Sharif announces to return to Pakistan after Kulsoom Nawaz regains consciousness

Nawaz Sharif announces to return to Pakistan after Kulsoom Nawaz regains consciousness
NSC reviews Action Plan to fulfill obligations made to FATF

NSC reviews Action Plan to fulfill obligations made to FATF
This is punishment for standing against the powerfuls, says Maryam

This is punishment for standing against the powerfuls, says Maryam
Load More load more