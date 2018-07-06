#AvenfieldReference tops all trends on twitter

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court on Thursday issued verdict in Avenfield reference case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and captain (retired) Sadfar.



Even before the judgment was pronounced, #AvenfieldReference was top trend in Pakistan and the world on micro-blogging website twitter.

Before the verdict, twitteraties were awaiting desperately for the judgment and making comments with hashtag Avenfield Reference.

Thousands of people have expressed their views with #AvenfieldReference on twitter until now following the verdict in which Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and captain (retd) Safdar were sentenced to 10, 7 and 1 year jail term respectively in the evening Friday.



