Avenfield verdict declared at wrong time, says Khursheed Shah

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s senior leader Khursheed Shah on Friday remarked that the verdict to the Avenfield reference has been declared at the wrong time.

The former opposition leader of the National Assembly said such a judgement at this time would raise different concerns, which may go in Nawaz Sharif’s favour.

He opined that the Avenfield judgement should have been declared three months prior to the elections.

He added that the former premier wouldn’t have faced such consequences had he stood with the Parliament and disclosed the Panama decision to the Assembly.

The Accountability Court earlier on Friday convicted and sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years jail term on corruption charges in Avenfield corruption reference in his absence.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz has been awarded seven and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar one year imprisonment in the case. Nawaz Sharif has been fined eight million pounds and Maryam Nawaz two million pounds.