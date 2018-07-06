Uruguay lose Cavani for World Cup quarter-final against France

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia: Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani was ruled out of the World Cup quarter-final against France in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday because of injury.

Cristhian Stuani, a former Middlesbrough striker, was drafted in to replace Cavani after he failed to recover in time from the calf muscle injury he sustained in the 2-1 win over Portugal last Saturday, when the Paris Saint-Germain forward scored both goals.

Cavani was listed as "injured" in the official FIFA starting line-ups.

France also had to make a change, bringing in Corentin Tolisso because of Blaise Matuidi´s suspension. Matuidi picked up a second yellow card for the tournament in France´s thrilling 4-3 victory over Argentina.

Bayern Munich midfielder Tolisso is preferred to Lyon´s Nabil Fekir. It is only Tolisso´s 12th start for his country.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup quarter-final between France and Uruguay in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday (1400 GMT kick-off):

France

Hugo Lloris (capt); Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez; Paul Pogba, N´Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Corentin Tolisso; Olivier Giroud

Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)

Uruguay

Fernando Muslera; Martin Caceres, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin (capt), Diego Laxalt; Lucas Torreira, Nahitan Nandez, Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur; Luis Suarez, Cristhian Stuani

Coach: Oscar Tabarez (URU)

Referee: Nestor Pitana (ARG)