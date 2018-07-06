Fri July 06, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 6, 2018

Social media reacts to Avenfield reference verdict

Following the Accountability Court verdict in Avenfield reference case against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz,  the social media has been has erupted in buzz..

The crucial decision that had garnered all attention towards itself from senior journalists, to people from all walks of life reacting to Avenfield Case judgment.

Senior journalist Syed Talat Hussain might have dropped a spot-on prediction about the verdict, a day before the judgment was unveiled.

The foreign policy commentator reprimanded the former Punjab chief minister once more subsequent to the outcome.

Some senior analysts couldn’t help but realize that history might be repeating itself.

Maryam Nawaz getting sentenced to seven years jail term before contesting even once had the country talking as well.

Numerous social media users took the opportunity to  share chuckles  over the verdict. 


