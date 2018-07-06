Pompeo arrives in Pyongyang for nuclear talks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pyongyang: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang on Friday for talks on North Korea´s nuclear arsenal.
Pompeo, who has been tasked with fleshing out the details of an agreement signed by Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Singapore, was greeted by Kim´s right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, pool reports said.
