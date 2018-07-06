Ranveer Singh sings happy birthday to himself on sets of ‘Gully Boy’

B-town’s favourite Ranveer Singh, who has turned 33 years old today, has proved he’s nothing short of a powerhouse as his excitement cannot be dampened by the fact that he is working on his big day.

Singing happy birthday to himself while on the sets of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Gully Boy’, there’s no stopping heartthrob Ranveer.

Ever since he stepped in the industry nine years ago, Ranveer has delivered incredible hits like ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Ramleela’, ‘Padmaavat’ and many more.

His next projects are ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘83’ which are slated to release on February 14, 2019 and August 30, 2019 respectively.

Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to Ranveer Singh and an auspicious year ahead!