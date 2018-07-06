Fri July 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

At KP rally Imran asks workers to let him know about Avenfield reference verdict

Imran Khan addressed a rally in Lower Dir as national is glued to the TV screens awaiting  the accountability court's verdict in Avenfield reference against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He asked participants of the rally to let him know about the judgement since he is busy addressing the  rally.

Imran Khan said the  court  is giving decision against mafia don. The PTI chairman criticized Punjab government for  damages caused in Lahore by heavy rains .

He said Shahbaz Sharif  was hiding in his room when rain lashed Lahore.

Khan also took a dig at Jamaat-e-Islami for entering an alliance with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Famous banker Hussain Lawai arrested

Famous banker Hussain Lawai arrested
Nation on edge as Avenfield reference verdict delayed again

Nation on edge as Avenfield reference verdict delayed again
Defiant Maryam asks supporters not to worry over Avenfiled reference verdict

Defiant Maryam asks supporters not to worry over Avenfiled reference verdict
11 killed in Nawabshah road accident

11 killed in Nawabshah road accident
Load More load more