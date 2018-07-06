At KP rally Imran asks workers to let him know about Avenfield reference verdict

Imran Khan addressed a rally in Lower Dir as national is glued to the TV screens awaiting the accountability court's verdict in Avenfield reference against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He asked participants of the rally to let him know about the judgement since he is busy addressing the rally.

Imran Khan said the court is giving decision against mafia don. The PTI chairman criticized Punjab government for damages caused in Lahore by heavy rains .

He said Shahbaz Sharif was hiding in his room when rain lashed Lahore.

Khan also took a dig at Jamaat-e-Islami for entering an alliance with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.



