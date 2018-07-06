Aishwarya Rai-Anil Kapoor starrer 'Fanney Khan' unveils first trailer

Bollywood’s bathing beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and lauded actor Anil Kapoor have jumped on the silver screen together to tackle the issue of body-shaming as can be seen in Fanney Khan’s first trailer.



The Atul Manjrekar directorial shows Anil Kapoor as Fanney Khan struggling to launch her daughter Lata Sharma as the next big Lata Mangeshkar. His daughter, in spite of having powerful vocals is unable to captivate the audience which is focused more on body shaming the aspiring singer.

The lead character of Fanney Khan dwelling with monetary barriers devises a plan to abduct an eminent singer Baby Khan in order to finance Lata’s debut album.

Along with Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor the musical comedy film is featuring acclaimed actors like Rajkummar Rao, Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand and many others.

The film produced by Bhushan Kumar and others is slated for release on August 3.