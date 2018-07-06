Fri July 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai-Anil Kapoor starrer 'Fanney Khan' unveils first trailer

Bollywood’s bathing beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and lauded actor Anil Kapoor have jumped on  the silver screen together to tackle the issue of body-shaming as can be seen in Fanney Khan’s first trailer.

x
Advertisement

The Atul Manjrekar directorial shows Anil Kapoor as Fanney Khan struggling to launch her daughter Lata Sharma as the next big Lata Mangeshkar. His daughter, in spite of having powerful vocals is unable to captivate the audience which is focused more on body shaming the aspiring singer.

The lead character of Fanney Khan dwelling with monetary barriers devises a plan to abduct an eminent singer Baby Khan in order to finance Lata’s debut album.

Along with Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor the musical comedy film is featuring acclaimed actors like Rajkummar Rao, Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand and many others.

The film produced by Bhushan Kumar and others is slated for release on August 3.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Social media reacts to Avenfield reference verdict

Social media reacts to Avenfield reference verdict

Ranveer Singh sings happy birthday to himself on sets of ‘Gully Boy’

Ranveer Singh sings happy birthday to himself on sets of ‘Gully Boy’
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam to lend vocals for 'Namaste England' OST

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam to lend vocals for 'Namaste England' OST
Journalist who revealed Sanjay Dutt’s involvement with underworld refuses to watch ‘Sanju’

Journalist who revealed Sanjay Dutt’s involvement with underworld refuses to watch ‘Sanju’
Load More load more