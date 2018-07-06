Fri July 06, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 6, 2018

Share

Defiant Maryam asks supporters not to worry over Avenfiled reference verdict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz on Friday asked her workers not  to worry after the Accountability Court decision  in Avenfield reference.

As people in Pakistan remain glued to the TV screens awaiting  judgment in one of high profile cases in the country against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz  sent out in a show of defiance.

"Muslim League Tigers , don't be worried regardless of what the  decision is, this not something new for your Nawaz Sharif who has already  faced life term, exile  and disqualifications," said she  in her Urdu language tweet.

In another Twitter post she said  it was a positive sign in the situation  that there is  a leader who  stands firm for " your honor, for country's honor and  the sanctity of your vote and is prepared to sacrifice everything.

"Despite knowing it is not an easy path,and that he will have to pay the price for choosing this path, he has chosen this path and paid the price," she said.

"This forces have failed to bring him to his knees despite   acute adversities," said daughter of former prime minister.

"Judgment will be given on July 25. Remember  the faces of these schemers and pawns on that day. Now or never. Inshallah,victory awaits you. 

