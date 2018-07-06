Indian actor detained for printing phony currency at her residence

Indian actor Surya Sasikumar along with her mother and sister were taken into custody after they were found printing fake currency at their residence to swathe the losses they encountered.

Hailing from Indian state of Kerala the Malayalam actor was in possession of an entire printing facility at her residence which she utilized to print fake currency, as per police reports.

The total number of people arrested in the case equalled to eight, which included the actor’s mother and sister as well.

The convicted individuals have been ordered to judicial custody.

A police spokesperson has revealed: “We were able to recover about Rs 200,000 counterfeit notes… We have seized papers, printers and other materials used to print counterfeit notes. It was stocked at their residence to print notes worth Rs 5 million.”

He went on to say, ““The actress and her family have admitted that they were into this business of printing counterfeit notes since September last year.”

Sasikumar along with her family had undergone an immense loss in their business which had subsequently led to them landing in hot waters.