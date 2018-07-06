Fri July 06, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 6, 2018

Friday and Nawaz Sharif's legal woes

Amjad Pervaiz, a counsel for Maryam Nawaz and her husband, has suggested that the accountability court should give its decision in Avenfiled reference  on Saturday instead of Friday to reject the impression that judgment announced on Friday would come against the former prime minister, according to Geo News.

The accountability court's  decision on Tuesday that it would  give  judgment in a corruption reference on Friday triggered  memes on social media.

Users belonging to Nawaz's rival camps  joked that  the ousted PM is going to face a decision that might not be in his favour.

Others  recalled  Panama Papers judgment by the Supreme Court that  ousted Sharif from the office of the prime minister on Friday, July 27.

The Supreme Court judgment in Panama Papers case became the basis for   three corruption references against  the Supreme Leader of the  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

It was due to his disqualification in Panama Papers case that he was subsequently  removed  by the apex court as head of his own faction of the Muslim League and had to  hand  over helm of affairs to his younger brother  Shahbaz Sharif.

The decision also led to major defections in his party, with many so-called electables  switching loyalties or choosing to contest elections independently.

Sharif's legal woes emanating from Panama Papers  revelations  have taken their toll on his political fortunes.

Although he was not named in the documents  leaked from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca , he was accused of money laundering by his political nemesis  Imran Khan.

 

Comments

