A group of lions eats three poachers alive in S Africa

JOHANNESBURG: Three poachers, who broke into a game reserve earlier this week in South Africa to hunt rhinoceroses, were believed to have been eaten alive by a group of lions, said reports.

The predators reportedly ate three men early on Monday after they entered the Sibuya Game Reserve in Kenton-on-Sea, one of South Africa's most unique Safari and birding destinations, the park’s owner, told media.



While the authorities, after the tragic incident, recovered their remains, including three pairs of shoes, wire cutters, high-powered hunting rifles fitted with silencers and a type of ax that is commonly used by poachers to remove rhino horns.

One skull and one bit of pelvis were the only body parts were reportedly found by the authorities who launched the operation to search the missing poachers,



There was so little left that they don’t know exactly how many people were killed, suspecting that three of them as they recovered three sets of shoes and three sets of gloves.