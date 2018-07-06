Fri July 06, 2018
World

Web Desk
July 6, 2018

A group of lions eats three poachers alive in S Africa

JOHANNESBURG: Three poachers, who broke into a game reserve earlier this week in South Africa to hunt rhinoceroses, were believed to have been eaten alive by a group of lions, said reports.

The predators reportedly ate three men early on Monday after they entered the Sibuya Game Reserve in Kenton-on-Sea, one of South Africa's most unique Safari and birding destinations, the park’s owner, told media.

While  the  authorities, after the tragic incident,  recovered their remains, including  three pairs of shoes, wire cutters, high-powered hunting rifles fitted with silencers and a type of ax that is commonly used by poachers to remove rhino horns.

One skull and one bit of pelvis were the only body parts were  reportedly found  by the authorities who launched the  operation to search the  missing poachers,

There was so little left that they don’t know exactly how many people were killed, suspecting that three of them as they recovered three sets of shoes and three sets of gloves.

