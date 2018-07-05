Thu July 05, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 6, 2018

Accountability Court to announce verdict in Avenfield case today

ISLAMABAD: All eyes are on the the accountability court that is scheduled to announce its verdict in the Avenfield properties reference case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his   family today (Wednesday).

As per details, the  Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in the Avenfield properties reference against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar.

On Monday, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were given a two-day exemption from appearing in the court and ordered  them  to ensure their presence in court when the verdict  is read out today.

The court had also declared Hassan and Hussain Nawaz proclaimed offender in the same reference.

Nawaz and Maryam have been in London since June 14 to look after Kulsoom Nawaz, who is under intensive care there.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has requested the Accountability Court to delay the verdict in the Avenfield reference “for a few days only” as he wants to hear it on his own.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed references against them in the light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case last year.

