Thu July 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Anger over charity auction of night in Mandela´s cell

Johannesburg: A plan to auction a night in Nelson Mandela´s prison cell was condemned on Thursday by site officials who said they had no knowledge of the proposed charity "sleepover".

The annual CEO Sleepout initiative had said it was raising funds by auctioning a night in the cell on Robben Island, where Mandela spent much of his 27-year incarceration.

x
Advertisement

The online auction had already attracted supposed bids of up to $300,000 (256,000 euros), but the plan attracted immediately criticism.

"As Robben Island museum, we strongly condemn this auction. We are saddened that Nelson Mandela´s legacy is being exploited in this way," spokeswoman for Robben Island Museum Morongoa Ramaboa told AFP.

"As a world heritage site, we would under no circumstances consider auctioning Madiba´s cell. The preservation of our heritage is non negotiable."

Event organisers of the CEO SleepOut had advertised the auction of the 8-foot by 7-foot (2.4 metres by 2.1 metres) concrete cell to mark the centenary of Mandela´s birthday on July 18.

But the lot was removed from the auction website, and a spokeswomen said the event would issue a press release later Thursday.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation distanced itself from the auction, saying it could not be responsible for the use of Mandela´s cell.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Indian Railways live streams from kitchens after food scares

Indian Railways live streams from kitchens after food scares
Egypt sentences former advisor of Morsi to life

Egypt sentences former advisor of Morsi to life
Woman's car set on fire in Makkah

Woman's car set on fire in Makkah
Trade Wars: Trump loads first volley against China

Trade Wars: Trump loads first volley against China
Load More load more