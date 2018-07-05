Pakistan beat Australia in T20I tri-series

Pakistan on Thursday defeated Australia by 45 runs in the tri- series against Australia.

Pakistan had given target of 194-run target after being sent to bat by Austrlia .

Fakhar’s T20I best of 73 off 42 balls propelled Pakistan ahead after a rough start.

Hussain Talat made a steady 30 off 25 balls and Asif Ali managed a staggering 37 runs off 18.

This was Pakistan’s best T20I score against Australia.

This has been a major victory since Pakistan knocked Zimbabwe out of the tri-series on Wednesday.