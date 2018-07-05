Pakistan beat Australia in T20I tri-series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan on Thursday defeated Australia by 45 runs in the tri- series against Australia.
Pakistan had given target of 194-run target after being sent to bat by Austrlia .
Fakhar’s T20I best of 73 off 42 balls propelled Pakistan ahead after a rough start.
Hussain Talat made a steady 30 off 25 balls and Asif Ali managed a staggering 37 runs off 18.
This was Pakistan’s best T20I score against Australia.
This has been a major victory since Pakistan knocked Zimbabwe out of the tri-series on Wednesday.
