Zimbabwe T20I tri-series: Pakistan thrash Australia after Fakhar's staggering 73

HARARE: Cricketers Fakhar Zaman’s pulling off a spectacular run-record of 73, and Asif Ali’s stellar performance propelled Pakistan to 194 in a ‘rehearsal’ contest against Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe on Thursday.
Australia, having won the toss, sent in Pakistan to bat first.
What seemed as a rough start, when opener Haris Sohail was dismissed on zero runs, Fakhar’s T20I best of 73 off 42 balls propelled Pakistan ahead.
Hussain Talat made a steady 30 off 25 balls and Asif Ali managed a staggering 37 runs off 18.
This is Pakistan’s best T20I score against Australia.
This has been a major victory since Pakistan knocked Zimbabwe out of the tri-series on Wednesday.
It had beat hosts Zimbabwe in the series opener, however was defeated by Australia in their second match before regaining form and beating Zimbabwe again yesterday.
