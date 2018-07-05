Zimbabwe T20I tri-series: Pakistan thrash Australia after Fakhar's staggering 73

HARARE: Cricketers Fakhar Zaman’s pulling off a spectacular run-record of 73, and Asif Ali’s stellar performance propelled Pakistan to 194 in a ‘rehearsal’ contest against Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Australia, having won the toss, sent in Pakistan to bat first.

What seemed as a rough start, when opener Haris Sohail was dismissed on zero runs, Fakhar’s T20I best of 73 off 42 balls propelled Pakistan ahead.

Hussain Talat made a steady 30 off 25 balls and Asif Ali managed a staggering 37 runs off 18.

This is Pakistan’s best T20I score against Australia.

This has been a major victory since Pakistan knocked Zimbabwe out of the tri-series on Wednesday.

It had beat hosts Zimbabwe in the series opener, however was defeated by Australia in their second match before regaining form and beating Zimbabwe again yesterday.

