Thu July 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
July 5, 2018

Share

Pakistan knock Zimbabwe out of T20I Tri-series
Read More

Records tumble as Australia smash Zimbabwe in T20 Tri-series

Finch slams 172 to eclipse his own markAg AFPHARARE: A slew of records tumbled as Australia...

Read More
Advertisement

Zimbabwe T20I tri-series: Pakistan thrash Australia after Fakhar's staggering 73

HARARE: Cricketers Fakhar Zaman’s pulling off a spectacular run-record of 73, and Asif Ali’s stellar performance propelled Pakistan to 194 in a ‘rehearsal’ contest against Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Australia, having won the toss, sent in Pakistan to bat first.

x
Advertisement

What seemed as a rough start, when opener Haris Sohail was dismissed on zero runs, Fakhar’s T20I best of 73 off 42 balls propelled Pakistan ahead.

Hussain Talat made a steady 30 off 25 balls and Asif Ali managed a staggering 37 runs off 18.

This is Pakistan’s best T20I score against Australia.

This has been a major victory since Pakistan knocked Zimbabwe out of the tri-series on Wednesday.

It had beat hosts Zimbabwe in the series opener, however was defeated by Australia in their second match before regaining form and beating Zimbabwe again yesterday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Neymar joins Messi and Ronaldo in Kazan mural club

Neymar joins Messi and Ronaldo in Kazan mural club
Pakistan beat Australia in T20I tri-series

Pakistan beat Australia in T20I tri-series
Wimbledon Day 4 -- three matches to watch

Wimbledon Day 4 -- three matches to watch
FIFA condemns Maradona comments about England-Colombia referee

FIFA condemns Maradona comments about England-Colombia referee
Load More load more