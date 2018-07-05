Nawaz's close aide Fawad Hassan Fawad arrested in Ashiana Iqbal scam: sources

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has arrested Fawad Hassan Fawad, former secretary to prime minister in Ashiana Iqbal scam, sources said.

The anti-graft body has summoned the officer today.

It is learnt that Fawad had hearing in NAB on Tuesday but an application was submitted before the NAB on his behalf seeking his exemption from Tuesday's hearing due to some personal reasons. The bureau accepted the application.

According to the case details, M/S Latif and Sons and M/S ConPro were two competitors in the Ashiana Iqbal bidding and the contract was awarded to M/S Latif and Sons, offering the lowest rates. After award of the contract, the Chief Minister's Office initiated an inquiry with the intention to oust the winning contractor.

Fawad Hassan Fawad, then secretary to Punjab CM, allegedly called the Ashiana Iqbal project director to his office and intimidated him, levelling false allegations of wrongdoings in the award of contract of Aashiana Iqbal to M/S Latif and Sons. He also directed him to cancel the contract illegally.

Fawad, a BPS-22 officer, has worked as Principal Secretary to former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi before being removed from the post by the interim PM Nasirul Mulk on 01 June .