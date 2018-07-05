Thu July 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz's close aide Fawad Hassan Fawad arrested in Ashiana Iqbal scam: sources

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has arrested Fawad Hassan Fawad, former secretary to prime minister in Ashiana Iqbal scam, sources said.

The anti-graft body has summoned the  officer today.

It is learnt that Fawad had hearing in NAB on Tuesday but an application was submitted before the NAB on his behalf seeking his exemption from Tuesday's hearing due to some personal reasons. The bureau accepted the application.

x
Advertisement

According to the case details, M/S Latif and Sons and M/S ConPro were two competitors in the Ashiana Iqbal bidding and the contract was awarded to M/S Latif and Sons, offering the lowest rates. After award of the contract, the Chief Minister's Office initiated an inquiry with the intention to oust the winning contractor.

Fawad Hassan Fawad, then secretary to Punjab CM, allegedly called the Ashiana Iqbal project director to his office and intimidated him, levelling false allegations of wrongdoings in the award of contract of Aashiana Iqbal to M/S Latif and Sons. He also directed him to cancel the contract illegally.

Fawad, a BPS-22 officer, has  worked as Principal Secretary to former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi before being removed from the post by the interim PM Nasirul Mulk on 01 June .

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Sinkholes bring Lahore under international media glare after rain

Sinkholes bring Lahore under international media glare after rain

Pakistan Election 2018: Punjab Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018

Pakistan Election 2018: Punjab Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018
Pakistan Election 2018: Balochistan Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018

Pakistan Election 2018: Balochistan Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018
Nawaz Sharif requests court to delay judgment

Nawaz Sharif requests court to delay judgment

Load More load more