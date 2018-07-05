Woman's car set on fire in Makkah

Saudi authorities have arrested two suspects for setting a car belonging to a woman, days after the kingdom in a historic move lifted a ban on female drivers.

Saudi Press Agency said the incident took place on Monday in Al-jumoom governorate.

Although the investigators have not disclosed names of the suspects, they say one of them purchased petrol from a nearby gas station and then sought help from another man to set the vehicle on fire.

The case has been referred to the Public Prosecution Department for trial.