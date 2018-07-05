Woman's car set on fire in Makkah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Saudi authorities have arrested two suspects for setting a car belonging to a woman, days after the kingdom in a historic move lifted a ban on female drivers.
Saudi Press Agency said the incident took place on Monday in Al-jumoom governorate.
Although the investigators have not disclosed names of the suspects, they say one of them purchased petrol from a nearby gas station and then sought help from another man to set the vehicle on fire.
The case has been referred to the Public Prosecution Department for trial.
