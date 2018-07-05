Pakistan Election 2018: Balochistan Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018

ISLAMABAD: According to data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on its website, 1,007 candidates are vying for the Balochistan Assembly’s seats.



As per the details, 943 are in the race for general seats, while 22 non-Muslims and 42 women are also contesting for the provincial assembly.

Following is the complete list of the candidates:







